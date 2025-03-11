Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

