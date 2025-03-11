Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $88,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 587.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.97, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,684,917 shares of company stock worth $422,452,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.