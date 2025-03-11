NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 866,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

