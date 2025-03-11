NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,264,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $169,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

