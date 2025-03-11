NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.63.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.