Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $80,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

