Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after buying an additional 2,773,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after acquiring an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.06. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

View Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.