PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after buying an additional 8,604,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,953,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,093,000 after buying an additional 5,191,463 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 12,643,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,954,000 after buying an additional 3,958,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after buying an additional 2,936,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,027,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after buying an additional 1,920,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

