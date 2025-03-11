Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Phreesia worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $85,018.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,824.49. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,409 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

