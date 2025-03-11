Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,334. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.