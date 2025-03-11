Promising Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 9th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Future FinTech Group, Xiao-I, and NIP Group are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to the shares of companies that are heavily invested in developing and operating digital environments, including virtual and augmented reality platforms, blockchain-based assets, and related technologies. These companies are typically involved in creating the infrastructure, software, and experiences necessary for building immersive, interconnected virtual worlds that blend digital and physical realities, making them an intriguing option for investors betting on the future of online interaction and commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 340,933,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.66. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $341.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,053. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.74 and a 200-day moving average of $358.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 948,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,673. Globant has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.68.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 363,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,828. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,935. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIXI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIPG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. NIP Group has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

