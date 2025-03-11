PSQ (PSQH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSQH opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. PSQ has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSQH shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

