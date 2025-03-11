Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.32 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.60). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 201.40 ($2.59), with a volume of 83,089 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts predict that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

