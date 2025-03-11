Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

