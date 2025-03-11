REGENXBIO (RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share and revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 5.2 %

RGNX stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.35. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

