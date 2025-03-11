Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Reliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $283.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.99. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.17.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

