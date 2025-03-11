Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 486.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

RTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

