Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 3.2 %

CPSS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. The company has a market cap of $195.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.14. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.73.

Insider Activity at Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $58,897.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,633.98. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $91,792. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

