Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes $10.46 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.0% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 99,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the last quarter. GR Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. GR Financial Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,251,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,344,552,000 after buying an additional 424,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares in the company, valued at $38,154,349.31. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.24, for a total value of $22,351,483.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,002 shares of company stock worth $495,449,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.41. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.78%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

