Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902,212 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $73,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

