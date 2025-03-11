Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 978,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

