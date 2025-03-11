Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Position Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

