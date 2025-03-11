Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.82% of Ryerson worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 203,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $742.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently -288.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,956.90. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,122.12. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

