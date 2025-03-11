Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $81,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.