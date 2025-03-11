Sage Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Sage Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,197,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 339,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.