SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

