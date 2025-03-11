SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 901.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $326,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

