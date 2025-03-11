SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.64. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

