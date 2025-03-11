SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $54,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,856,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

