SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $59,000 Investment in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of VTEX by 273.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in VTEX by 2,128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 533,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.41. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.