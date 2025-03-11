SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,321 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.6 %

APAM opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

