Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRB. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

