Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 336.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 11.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,477.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.