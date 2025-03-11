Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 262.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.