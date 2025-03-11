Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $488.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.47. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.58 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.