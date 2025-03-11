Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

