Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,176 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,620 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

