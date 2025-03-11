Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 299 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.62, for a total value of $4,447,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,021,265.74. This trade represents a 28.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $207.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $125.06 and a one year high of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average is $219.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

