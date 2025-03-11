Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 681 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $149.80 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $154.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

