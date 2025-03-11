Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $766.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

