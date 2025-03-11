Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 49.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,148,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,593,634. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,073,269. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 294,923 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,983. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

