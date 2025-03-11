Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

