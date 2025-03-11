Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

