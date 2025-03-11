Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after acquiring an additional 633,589 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after purchasing an additional 259,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,286 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 472,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after buying an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

