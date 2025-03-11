Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $191.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $169.46 and a 52-week high of $204.30. The company has a market capitalization of $946.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

