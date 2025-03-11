Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

