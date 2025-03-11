Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after buying an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

