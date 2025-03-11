Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.49. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.