Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.