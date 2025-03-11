Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,173 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

